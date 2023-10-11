Supreme Court restores cheating charges against Rajinikanth's wife Latha | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rajinikanth and his wife Latha

The Supreme Court has restored the alleged criminal charges against Rajinikanth's wife Latha in a matter pertaining to the Tamil film 'Kochadaiiyaan'. A bench of Justice AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh passed the order while hearing petitions challenging the Karnataka High Court judgement. "Accordingly, the SLP(Crl) No. 9818/2022 and SLP(Crl.) No. 8327/2022 is disposed of by restoring the final report filed. However, liberty is granted to the petitioner(s) in SLP(Crl.) No.8327/2022 to file an appropriate application, if so advised, seeking discharge," the court said, as quoted by news agency, ANI.

"We make it clear that if such application is filed on behalf of the petitioner(s), the findings rendered under the impugned order will not stand in the way, and the Trial Court is directed," the court said. Adding, "Taking into consideration the further submissions made, the physical presence of the petitioner-accused shall stand dispensed with until and unless the same is required by the Trial Court."

"We further make it clear that we have not expressed any opinions on the merits of the case and it is well open to the parties to resolve the issue, also through mediation," the court said.

The impugned order dated August 2, 2022, passed by the High Court of Karnataka at Bengaluru, has been challenged by both the contesting parties. After hearing both sides, the court was of the opinion that in view of the earlier order passed by this Court on 10th July 2018 in Criminal Appeal, the only way open to the petitioners is either to file an application seeking discharge or to face the trial.

Chennai-based Ad Bureau Advertising Pvt Ltd has challenged the Karnataka High Court order, which quashed the cheating case against Latha. On August 2, 2022, the Karnataka High Court gave some relief to Latha, by quashing the cheating charges against her but maintained the forgery cases against her. She also challenged the HC decision in the Supreme Court.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth jets off to Kochi for shooting of his next movie, reveals 'my 170th film will be huge'

Rajinikanth's work front

The veteran superstar was last seen in 'Jailer', which was a worldwide box-office hit. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film also stars Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Sunil and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. He plays a man seeking to avenge the death of his cop son in ‘Jailer’. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff are in important cameos.

Recently, the makers of 'Lal Salaam' unveiled the poster and release date of the film. Sharing the first poster, the official account of Lyca Productions took to X and wrote, "Lal Salaam to hit screens on Pongal 2024." The new poster features Rajinikanth and Vishnu Vishal with an old tomb building in the background. It also radiates old vibes, depicting Rajinikanth standing in front of a vintage car, with a red colour palette as the name of the movie suggests.

Latest Entertainment News