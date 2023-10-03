Rajinikanth jets off to Kochi for shooting of his next movie, reveals 'my 170th film will be huge'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rajinikanth leaves for Kochi

Megastar Rajinikanth, who is gearing up for upcoming projects on Tuesday jetted off to Kochi for the shooting of his next. The actor, who was recently seen in Jailer, posed for the paparazzi outside Chennai airport and shared details about his Kochi trip. He also stressed that his 170th movie, which will be an entertainer with a social message. The currently untitled film, to be backed by Lyca Productions, was announced in March. It will be directed by TJ Gnanavel of 'Jai Bhim' fame.

"I am going for the next movie shooting. 'Jailer' movie is more successful than what we expected. 170th movie is directed by T J Gnanavel. It is Produced by LYCA which would be a big entertainment movie with a message. The title for the movie is yet to be decided," he said. Adding, "my 170th film will be a huge entertainer at the same time with a social message. The title for the movie is not decided yet."

Anirudh Ravichander is attached to compose the music for the Tamil film, to be produced by Subaskaran.

Recently, the makers of 'Lal Salaam' unveiled the poster and release date of the film. Sharing the first poster, the official account of Lyca Productions took to X and wrote, "Lal Salaam to hit screens on Pongal 2024." The new poster features Rajinikanth and Vishnu Vishal with an old tomb building in the background. It also radiates old vibes, depicting Rajinikanth standing in front of a vintage car, with a red colour palette as the name of the movie suggests.

Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa, who has helmed the film, also shared the poster on Instagram, writing, “#thankful #grateful #blessed #lalsalaam Pongal 2024."

Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the film is produced by Lyca Productions and presented by A Subaskaran. In the film, Rajinikanth will be seen as Moideen Bhai and it will revolve around cricket and friendship, as per the earlier poster. The music of the film is composed by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman. It will be released in theatres in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

The production of the film started in March this year and the shoot took place majorly in Mumbai, Chennai and Pondicherry. In May, a picture of Rajinikanth and Kapil Dev surfaced online from the sets and in his post, the actor said that it is his 'privilege' to be working with the legendary cricketer.

Rajini was last seen in 'Jailer', which was a worldwide box-office hit. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film also stars Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Sunil and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. He plays a man seeking to avenge the death of his cop son in ‘Jailer’. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff are in important cameos.

