Shilpa Shetty's Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 upsets fans, netizens say 'they ruined it brilliantly'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AESTHETICKANYAA Shilpa Shetty's Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 upsets fans

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is all set to make a comeback in movies after 14 years with Priyadarshan's Hungama 2. On Tuesday, the actress treated fans with the remake of her hit 90s song Chura Ke Dil Mera in which she can be seen grooving with Meezaan Jaferi. The song originally featured Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar. In the reprised version of the song, Shilpa and Meezaan have even recreated the signature pelvic thrusts from the original song. However, looks like the fans aren't very impressed with the remake. Netizens have expressed their disappointment in makers 'ruining' iconic 90s songs by giving it a completely new twist.

Shilpa Shetty shared the songs saying "Here it is, OLD wine in a NEW Bottle." While fans preferred to have it to stay old and classic. Reacting to the song, one Twitter user said, "and they ruined chura ke dil mera brilliantly." Another tweeted, "One more classic song, Chura ke dil mera has been killed by today's composers. Stop ruining old songs." Another Twitter user still found the song better than the recreated version of Delhi 6 song Masakali. "Even though not better than the original, Chura ke dil mera 2.0 is atleast better than Masakali 2.0," the tweet read.

Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 song sees the duo dancing their heart out at a party while recreating the same signature dance moves of the original song. Shilpa looks ravishing in the cheetah patterned red brick coloured dress while shaking a leg on the floor, showcasing her sensuous dance moves. On the other hand, Meezaan looks dashing in the black formal attire. The unmissable swag and Shilpa's killer moves set the dance floor on fire as the sizzling chemistry between the pair stands out.

'Chur Ke Dil Mera' from 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' (1994) was sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik. The reprised version is crooned by Benny Dayal and Anmol Malik and crafted by music director Anu Malik.

While netizens aren't impressed, the song's original singers Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik liked it. Talking to HT, Sanu said, "Mujhe naya wala sunke bauhaut achha laga, in the voice of new singers. I didn’t know it was being recreated for this film. It was earlier planned for some other production, but done for another one." While Alka Yagnik said, "It sounds cute, though very different from the original."

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty is currently seen judging the dance reality show Super dancer Chapter 3. She was last seen in the film Apne in 2007. She is making her comeback in films with "Hungama 2". Directed by Priyadarshan, the film casts Shilpa and Meezaan with Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash. The film will be released on July 23 on OTT.

Shilpa's other upcoming film is director Sabbir Khan's "Nikamma", alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.