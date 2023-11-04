Shilpa Shetty shares heartfelt note for 'Cookie' Raj Kundra after watching UT69

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Raj Kundra made his acting debut with UT69

Raj Kundra, popular businessman and also husband of Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty, made his acting debut with UT69. The film finally hit the big screens on November 3 and is garnering good reviews from film critics and the audience. Raj's wife Shilpa also watched the film and penned a long note on Instagram congratulating the entire team of UT69. IN her post, she acknowledged Raj as 'Cookie', which is often used in the film by Raj and Shilpa as nickname. ''My dearest Cookie, I know I say many things… but, this is something I want you to remember! YOU are special & brave, and I am soooo proud of you. Many people go through hardships… some become cynical, some bitter, & some even change. What is admirable is how YOU have taken it all in your stride and embraced life’s journey with positivity.''

Check out Shilpa Shetty's post:

Praising husband's debut film, Shilpa said that UT69 celebrates the human spirit and shows how one can turn adversities into strength. ''You’re a living example of that. We all have our journeys - and you have endured yours with faith and patience. Last but not least, UT69 is entertaining despite dealing with a delicate subject and kudos to @shahnawazali1 for handling this incredible story with a cinematic lens that balances dark humour & gut-wrenching emotions. It’s not an easy task, but you pulled it off,'' she added.

Also Read: Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare kickstart wedding festivities with Kelvan ceremony | See pics

She concluded her note by congratulating the team of UT69, where most of the cast and crew are debutants, she wrote, ''It’s a slice of your life, @onlyrajkundra, and you have put your life into it. Wishing you all only the very best. As an actor, you are a natural! Unbelievable, considering it’s your first film (I thought I was the only actor at home now I stand corrected). Please watch this beautiful film, out in the theatres today… it’s ALL HEART!.''

Touted as a true story, UT69 is directed by Shahnawaz Ali, which tells the story of Raj Kundra during the time he was in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail in connection with pornography case.

Latest Entertainment News