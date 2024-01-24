Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika's first look unveiled, teaser to be out on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shaitaan's first look poster

The first look of Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika in the upcoming supernatural thriller titled Shaitaan was unveiled on Wednesday by its makers. The lead cast of the film too shared the first look poster on their respective social media accounts along with the release date. Not only this, the makers also announced the first teaser will be unveiled on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

Sharing the poster, Ajay Devgn wrote, ''#Shaitaan is coming to cast a spell on you.''

See the poster:

R Madhavan hinted of being an antagonist in the film as he captioned the post, ''#SHAITAAN NAZAR MILATA NAHI- NAZAR LAGATA HAI.''

While Jyotika wrote, ''#Shaitaan ka bura saaya kabhi bata kar nahin aata.''

Few months ago, Jyotika informed about the film through an Instagram post and wrote, ''Super happy to be sharing screen with @ajaydevgn @actormaddy on this stellar project Directed by #VikasBahl.''

About the film

Shaitaan is presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilmsand Panaroma Studios International and is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan will also mark the Bollywood debut of Janki Bodiwala.

Earlier, a poster was shared by the makers of the film featuring five voodoo dolls, which clearly shows that the upcoming flick will be based on black magic.

Ajay Devng's other project

On January 23, 2024, Ajay Devgn announced the release date of his upcoming project titled Maidaan. The film will be clashing wth Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on Eid this April. Recently, the actor also announced the filming of Raid 2 has started and Riteish Deshmukh has been added as the newest cast in the franchise.

Apart from these, he also has Rohit Shetty's directorial Singham Again, which will release on Independence Day.