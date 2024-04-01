Shahid Kapoor flaunts his sculpted body in latest post from the sets of Deva | See Pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most versatile and talented actors in the film industry. Be it his looks, his acting skills and electrifying dance steps make it more captivating for the audience. The actor is currently basking in the success of his latest release Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Ulja Jiya and garnered great numbers at the box office.

In the latest development of his upcoming film Deva, Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to share behind-the- scenes pictures from Deva. Fans couldn't contain their excitement and thronged the comment section. One user wrote, "Deva looking Dangerous". Another user wrote, "Aag bole to DEVA". "@shahidkapoor my favourite".

Shahid Kapoor recently had announced his next film titled Ashwathhama- The Saga Continues. Along with the first look post, he wrote in the caption, "#PoojaEntertainment’s Magnum opus #AshwatthamaTheSagaContinues, offers a fresh perspective on ancient tales with a contemporary twist that’s sure to leave a lasting impact. Buckle up for a ride through time and legend as this cinematic marvel is set to conquer hearts across 5 languages!"

Shahid Kapoor was recently seen in ‘Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’. The film delves into the realm of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to depict an improbable love story. Shahid Kapoor portrays a robot scientist who, against all odds, develops emotions and ultimately ties the knot with Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot played by Kriti Sanon. The movie is both written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. The production is helmed by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar. Alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, the movie also features veteran actor Dharmendra.

Shahid Kapoor also has Farzi 2 in pipeline. His debut web series Farzi was released on Amazon Prime Video on February 10, 2023. Ever since his fans have been waiting for its sequel. The second season of this web series has been confirmed. According to a report, while talking about the release date of Farzi 2, Shahid Kapoor said that good things take time and garbage gets made quickly. According to reports, Kapoor's Farzi 2 will be released by the end of next year 2025.

Also Read: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, his wife Rama groove together at event, video goes viral | WATCH

Also Read: Gippy Grewal starrer 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di' to release on THIS date