Shah Rukh Khan hosts David Beckham for private party, video of footballer arriving at Mannat goes viral

David Beckham was in Mumbai for the ICC World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand. He was on a three-day visit to India as part of his tour as UNICEF’s Goodwill Ambassador. Before leaving India, the iconic footballer attended a private party which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. Video of David Beckham arriving at Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat is now going viral on social media.

In the video, David Beckham was seen sporting casual look for the party. The bash was attended by several other celebrities too. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja too hosted a party for the footballer.

Anand had earlier watched the match with David in the stadium before the footballer joined them at their house.At the party, David Beckham met several Bollywood stars who were on the guest list. This included Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput among others

Besides this, David Beckham had also visited Ambani's residence Antilia. He was gifted a custom-made Mumbai Indians ‘number 7’ jersey by the family, since they are the owners. A picture of his visit was also shared on social media.

David Beckham was last seen in the Netflix docuseries Beckham. It follows David Beckham's rise from humble working-class beginnings to football stardom. It also featured supermodel and his wife Victoria Beckham.

