Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Salman Khan action film grosses Rs 187 crore

The fifth instalment of the YRF Spy Universe created a massive buzz on social media after Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 released on Diwali. Just like Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3 has been winning a lot of appreciation from the critics and audience. Fans have been in awe of Salman's return as the OG spy and has been roaring loud at the box office as well.

According to Sacnilk, film has collected Rs 18.50 crore on Thursday despite World Cup match.Till now, Tiger 3 has earned Rs 187.65 crore in India. As far as collections are concerned, domestically the movie is racing towards Rs 200 crore-mark. The action movie performed well on its first 4 days at the box office and earned Rs 169.15 Cr India net. The film had an overall 16.44% Hindi Occupancy on Thursday,

Tiger 3 features Salman Khan in the lead alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, was released in cinemas on November 12th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The action thriller might emerge as the third successful installment in the Tiger franchise.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif led Ek Tha Tiger, and Tiger Zinda Hai had previously created some huge records at the Indian box office. Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir from War also make special appearances in the film, marking a huge event in YRF’s spy universe.

