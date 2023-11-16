Is Ankita Lokhande PREGNANT? Actress undergoes pregnancy test inside Bigg Boss 17 house

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain entered the Bigg Boss 17 house together

Ankita Lokhande, one of the most popular housemates in Bigg Boss 17, is making headlines after news of her getting pregant inside the BB House went viral on the internet. The latest episode of Bigg Boss 17 grabbed the eyeballs of many when Ankita and her husband Vicky Jain were having a conversation where the Pavitra Rishta fame revealed that she wasn't feeling well and had undergone a pregnancy test.

A video video shared by a fan page on Instagram wherein Ankita can be heard saying 'I feel I am sick. I have this feeling that I am not well. I am not getting my periods too. I just want to go home.''

In reply, her husband Vicky said that he thought she was already menstruating. Ankita replied, ''No, I got my blood tests done yesterday. I underwent blood tests for pregnancy, to check if I am pregnant or not.''

''Today, they did my urine test. My emotions are all going up and down, they are all over the place. I am going through something which I cannot explain. I am confused and I am not blaming you for it,'' she added.

Netizens reaction

Soon after the episode was aired and a post shared by one of the show's fan page shared the news of Ankita's pregnancy online, netizens started expressing their views on the same. One user wrote, ''First time in big boss history.'' Another one wrote, ''Ye toh record ban jyega.'' calling the news a 'drama' a third user commented, ''Pregnant ka to pata nahi... par ek baat clear hai... ye dono Vicky aur Ankita dono mast planning karke aaye hai... Total drama hai.''

