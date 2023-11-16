Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Special guest to join Salman this Saturday, any guesses?

Follow us on Image Source : X Salman Khan hosts the Hindi version of Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss is one of the most watch and loved reality show on Indian television. The show, hosted by Salman Khan on weekend, is returned with its 17th edition last month with 15 new contestants. Fans eagerly wait for the weekend special episode, known as Weekend Ka Vaar and now a special guest, who is also related to Salman will be seen joining him on stage on Saturday's episode.

In the upcoming episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, the team of the upcoming flick Farrey will feature alongside Salman Khan while promoting the film. Alizeh Agnihotri, the niece of Salman Khan, will be joining the Tiger 3 actor on stage along with other lead cast including Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, and Zeyn Shaw.

More deets about the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode

The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode will be an extra-special one. Several celebrities will be seen gracing the stage with the host, Salman Khan, and be interacting with the housemates. The episode will also feature MC Stan, who won the previous season of the televised version of the show.

Apart from him, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode will also have the team of Khichadi 2 including JD Majethia, Supriya Pathak, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, and Rajiv Mehta tickling the funny bone of all housemates.

The episode will be a fun ride for the viewers as there will be no eviction this week and Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, and Anurag Dobhal are all safe from elimination.

Weekend Ka Vaar episode airs on ColorsTV and JioCinema at 9 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

