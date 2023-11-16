'I've cleaned utensils, bathroom sink': Amitabh Bachchan REVEALS surprising insights on doing household chores

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Ganapath: A Hero Is Born.

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most popular game shows on Indian television. Even after 23 years since the first episode of the first episode was aired, the show garners immense love from the viewers and the reason is none other than its host, Amitabh Bachchan.

The main reason behind KBC's success, without a shadow of a doubt, is Big B for his humbleness towards the contestants and the way of hosts the game show. In a recent episode, a contestant named Harsh Shah talked about how he managed his father's business, which is a manufacturing unit of plastic monofilament yarns, which are used in making cleaning scrubs. He asked the host whether he ever cleaned utensils.

In reply, Big B said, ''Haan sir, kayi baar bartan saaf kiya hai, kitchen ka chilamchii saaf kiya hai, bathroom me jo basin hota hai, use saaf kiya. Aisa kyu lagta hai ki humne na kiya hoga (Yes, sir. I have cleaned utensils several times, even the bathroom sink. Why do you think I have never done these things)?''

The episode was aired on November 15.

Amitabh Bachchan on the work front

The 81-year-old actor was last seen in Tiger Shroff's film titled Ganapath: A Hero Is Born. He has several other projects in the pipeline including big-budget flick Kalki 2898. The film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles.

Apart from this, he will also be seen in Rajinikanth's 170th film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 170.

The film will also mark his debut in the Tamil cinema. He will also lend his voice for a song in the Kannada film titled Butterfly.

