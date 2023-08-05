See pic: Ishita Dutta wishes hubby Vatsal Sheth on his birthday, pens cute note for new dad

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ishita Dutta, her husband Vatsal Sheth and newborn baby boy

Actress Ishita Dutta, who recently embraced motherhood, wished her husband Vatsal Sheth on his birthday with an adorable picture. She took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of Vatsal's cake-cutting ceremony which also featured their newborn. In the caption, she wrote, ''Happy happy birthday Vatsal Sheth. You have been great in all your roles be it a son, a friend, chachu, husband or a brother and now I cannot wait to see you as a father to our little one and I know it in my heart that you will be the best father ever. I love u vatty and I wish u all the happiness.''

In the priceless picture, Vatsal can be seen holding his baby boy while Ishita is pulling the baby's cheeks.

See the post:



Ishita and Vatsal's love story

The celebrity couple fell in love during the shoot of a TV show, Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar. The two got married on November 28, 2017. They announced pregnancy on March 31 this year and in July the two were blessed with their first child.

In an Instagram post, Vatsal wrote, ''Us We have been blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for the love and wishes.''

On work front

Both Ishita and Vatsal are well-known names in the film and television industry.

While Ishita was last seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer thriller flick Drishyam 2, Vatsal's last project was Om Raut's directorial and Prabhas-starrer Adipurush. He played Indrajit's role in the film, however, the film failed to impress the audience and faced huge criticism for its screenplay and dialogues.

