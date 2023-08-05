When Kumar Sanu fan cycled 1,200 km to meet the legendary singer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kumar Sanu's fan from Rajasthan's Jhunjunu, Rakesh Balodiya.

Legendary singer Kumar Sanu, one of the most popular playback singers in the 1990s, has a huge fan following across the globe. Fans are often seen going to any lengths to meet their favourite star and Kumar Sanu's fans are no different. A man from Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan named Rakesh Balodiya took a cycle ride to meet the singer all the way to Mumbai. He travelled 1,200 kms to meet Kumar Sanu and pay tribute to his incomparable contributions to the world of music.

Expressing his unwavering determination, Rakesh said, ''My family has always known how much Kumar Sanu's songs mean to me. This journey is not just a physical one; it is a heartfelt tribute to the living legend and his timeless music.''

Rakesh's journey to meet his star finally ended when he met Kumar in Mumbai's Gem Paradise, located in Andheri West. Seeing such enthusiam of Rakesh towards him, the singer was visibly touched and said, ''It makes me emotional to see so much love from them. I exist because of this much love and support from my fans.''

Kumar Sanu's career at a glance

The 65-year-old singer was one of the biggest names when it comes to playback singer in the '90s era. He along with Udit Narayan gave several chartbusters to the Hindi cinema, which was still remembered and loved by millions.

Apart from Hindi, Kumar Sanu has also sung in several other languages including Punjabi, Kannada, Tamil, Assamese, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu, and Malayalam, among others.

He even holds a Guinness World Record for recording the maximum number of songs in a single day. In 2009, he was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian cinema and music.

