Salman Khan's security beefed up by Maharashtra Home Ministry after death threat to him, father Salim Khan

Salman Khan's security has been tightened by the Maharashtra Home Ministry after the Bollywood star and his father, writer Salim Khan, received an anonymous letter threatening to kill them. After the letter was received, an FIR was registered by the Mumbai Police in the matter.

News agency ANI tweeted about the Maharastra Home Ministry's move to beef up the security cover of Salman. "Maharashtra Home Department strengthens actor Salman Khan's security after a threat letter was sent to him and his father Salim Khan," the tweet shared by ANI read.

On the early morning of June 5, Salim Khan was sitting on a bench at the Bandra Bandstand, which is his routine, after a morning walk when an unidentified man handed him a letter that mentioned a threat to kill Salim and Salman, an official said as per PTI. Later, with the help of his security personnel, Salim Khan contacted the police and an FIR was registered under section 506-II (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Bandra police station. Further investigation is underway.

Salman's security has been a matter of scrutiny following the murder of Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala. After the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, has emerged as the key accused in Moose Wala's murder. Mumbai police has enhanced overall security of Salman. Bishnoi had earlier in 2018 threatened to kill Salman.

Salman was recently in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi for the IIFA Awards 2022. He was hosting the event which saw many Bollywood celebrities in attendance. On the movies front, he has been busy with the shoot of the upcoming feature film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali opposite Pooja Hegde. It is set for release later this year in December.

