Mumbai Police records Salman Khan, father Salim's statements after Bollywood actor receives death threat

Salman Khan's statement was recorded by Mumbai Police after the Bollywood superstar and his Salim Khan received a death threat. Police also recorded Salim Khan's statement. Statements of a total of 4 people have been recorded so far. Police said that Khan, 87, was handed over the unsigned, hand-written threat letter on Sunday morning around 7.30 a.m by an unknown person on a bench where he normally rests after jogging at the Bandra Bandstand promenade, and it was addressed to him and his son Salman.

The letter is signed off with the initials 'GB' and 'LB'. Police claim to have decoded it. Allegedly, these initials belong to gagsters Goldie Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi. The police are probing and also attempting to unravel if they are linked to any past incidents targeting Salman Khan. The Police officials were also seen talking to Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan outside Galaxy Apartments.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Police speaks to Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan outside Galaxy Apartments

The police are also scouring CCTV footage of the area for clues and questioning locals for further leads on the threat letter. Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Monday said they have taken the threat letter received by Bollywood actor Salman Khan "seriously", and all angles of the case will be probed, a report in PTI states.

Earlier in the day, a police team visited Khan's residence in suburban Bandra and increased security around the premises, a day after the actor and his father and screenplay writer Salim Khan received an anonymous letter threatening to kill them.

Talking to reporters, Pandey said, “As the matter is serious, so we have also taken this issue seriously. Our officials are actively investigating the case. No one has been detained till now. It's too early to say if the letter is fake, and also we can't say anything about the (involvement of) Lawrence Bishnoi gang. But whatever content is there in the letter, we are taking it seriously and conducting probe," the commissioner added.

-- inputs by Rajiv Singh and PTI