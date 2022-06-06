Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi planned to kill Salman Khan while actor was shooting for 'Ready' | Details

Follow us on Gangster plans to kill Salman Khan

During the shooting of the film Ready, Lawrence Bishnoi had prepared a plan to attack Bollywood superstar Salman Khan through his henchmen. But this plan failed due to the non-availability of desired weapons to the shooters. Bishnoi's most important pawn and gangster Kala Jathedi's mentor Naresh Shetty is the person who was entrusted with the plan to kill Salman Khan.

Apart from this, gangster Sampat Nehra had also camped in Mumbai for several days so that Salman Khan could be targeted. Not only this, but the notorious gangster Kala Jathedi also stayed in Mumbai after absconding. All these gangsters used to live in the Vaasi area of ​​Mumbai at different times.

Gangsters Naresh Shetty and Sampat Nehra had stayed in Mumbai and did recce of Salman Khan's house several times to target him when the actor came out of the house for his usual cycling routine. But Bishnoi could not succeed in his plans.

At that time the Delhi Police Special Cell Counter Intelligence Unit had also arrested three sharpshooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from a residence in Mumbai who were planning to kill Salman Khan. Their names were Rajan Jaat, Sumit and Amit Chota.

Once when Lawrence Bishnoi was in custody he spoke to the media saying he will assassinate the Bollywood actor. Currently, the special cell is questioning Lawrence about the letter which has the names of Salim Khan, Salim Khan, Salman Khan, Moose Wala and 'LB' aur 'GB'. It reads, 'Salim Khan, Salman Khan, bahut jald aapka Moose Wala hoga (sic)." Apparently, Bishnoi wants to take revenge on Salman after the blackbuck poaching case.

Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan received an anonymous letter threatening to kill them.

For the unversed, Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan on Sunday received an anonymous letter threatening to kill them, following which an FIR was registered by Mumbai Police, an official said. On early Sunday morning, Salim Khan was sitting on a bench at the Bandra Bandstand, which is his routine, after a morning walk when an unidentified man handed him a letter which mentioned a threat to kill Salim and Salman, the official said.

Later, with the help of his security personnel, Salim Khan contacted the police and an FIR was registered under section 506-II (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Bandra police station.

Further investigation is underway.