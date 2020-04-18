Aap ki Adalat Highlights: When Salman Khan revealed why he never kissed onscreen

Salman Khan spilled the beans on his personal life in India TV's show Aap Ki Adalat

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan revealed several unknown facts about his personal and professional life in India TV's show Aap Ki Adalat. In the show which was recorded in 2012 during the promotions of Salman's Dabangg 2 had the superstar facing some unexpected questions from India TV's Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma.

In the interview, Salman revealed why he never did a kissing scene on-screen. The actor said that no script in the world is enough convincing to demand a kissing scene. He then went on to talk about the kissing scene in Maine Pyaar Kia. In the movie, Salman kisses actress Bhagyashree's lipstick. Calling it best kissing scene in the history, Salman said that if an actress is playing his girlfriend onscreen, then why should anyone else watch them sharing a kiss. "If I will do a kiss scene in a film, then other filmmakers will also demand the same," he added.

The superstar also spilled the beans about his first salary. Salman said he was a background dancer for an event in Taj Hotel for which he got Rs 75.

When India TV's Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma asked about his marriage plans, Salman said that there was a time when he thought that he will get married, however, it didn't happen. He then went on to mention Jodhpur case and Mumbai hit-and-run case and said that it is not the correct time to think about marriage.

Talking about Baghban, Salman also revealed the reaction of his father Salim Khan after he watched the movie. The actor went on to say that now he can't do such roles. However, the film was 'pure' and it worked well, he added.

You can watch the repeat telecast of the episode on Sunday at 10 AM.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage