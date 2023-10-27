'Removed from society...': Rhea recalls her time In jail for the first time post Sushant's death

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rhea Chakraborty shares her experience in jail post SSR death

Rhea Chakraborty Latest News: Rhea Chakraborty who had to spend 28 days in Byculla jail following the untimely demise of her actor-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput has broken her silence for the first time about her experience in prison. During a recent event, the actress shared her insights from her time in jail and mentioned that even though it was a challenging period, she had the chance to meet some of the most happy people there. Rhea has posted a video of the event on her Instagram account. For the unversed, Rhea was accused of procuring drugs for Sushant. Later, she was released on bail.

"You are basically removed from society and put as a number in prison because you are deemed unfit for society. So there itself, this personality or these things you've created about yourself are completely broken."

Rhea also revealed that she was in an under-trial prison, a facility where individuals who have not yet been convicted of a crime are held. "All the women over there were still innocent because they were not proven guilty. Seeing them and interacting with them, I experienced a unique kind of love and resilience within those women. They found happiness in small things. They grabbed happiness when they got it. They know how to enjoy a moment, and they are some of the happiest people I have met."

She added, "Of course, it's frustrating; they're languishing, but they know when and how to catch that happiness. And it can be as small as a samosa on a Sunday. It can be as small as somebody dancing for them. So it's just perspective. At that point, yes, my life was in the worst hell it could have been. But heaven or hell is a choice in your head that you can make. It's difficult to choose heaven each time. But the battle is of the mind, and if you have the strength and desire in your heart, you'll most definitely battle the mind and win."

Media Trials and Witch Hunts

Rhea had to face extensive trial by the media and was brutally trolled by SSR fans. NCB had arrested the actress and her brother Showik Chakraborty in connection with its probe into the drugs angle related to the case of death of Sushant. SSR's family had accused Rhea of abetting her partner's suicide, after which she was even branded as 'witch'. Rhea didn't have any work for quite a few years, but in April 2023, she began filming for MTV Roadies Season 19. On the show, she took on the role of a gang leader in the reality series.

Sushant Singh Rajput Death

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020, and it made headlines and created a lot of public interest and controversy. At first, it was reported as a suicide, but that led to various investigations and discussions about mental health, nepotism in the Indian film industry, and more. Multiple agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probed his death. The investigations are still underway, and there are different theories and speculations, making it a highly debated topic on social media.

