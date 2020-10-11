Randhir Kapoor to come up with a love story under RK Films banner after 21 years

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DABOOKAPOOR Randhir Kapoor to revive RK Films

The first film family of Bollywood, Kapoors have always mesmerised the audience with their acting skills. But Raj Kapoor’s legacy is not just about acting but also producing and directing films. The show man gave Hindi cinema some of the iconic pieces under his banner RK Films.

And now, late Raj Kapoor’s son Randhir Kapoor has confirmed that he is all set to revive the R K banner and has planned to direct a love story. Yes, the veteran actor in an interview with The Times of India said, “Well, it’s happening. We are reviving the RK banner now. It will happen soon in a couple of months. The film will be a love story. I shall direct it.”

When asked about thre star cast, Randhir further added, “Well, I can’t tell you anymore about it at this point of time (smiles)...But we’ll throw out the news of the cast with a bang.”

Well, it’s a great news for all the RK Films fans.

Meanwhile, talking about RK Films, it was set up by Raj Kapoor in 1948 and the first film which was released under the banner was Aag. Later the in the coming years, the production house produced films like Barsaat, Awaara, Shri 420, Jis Desh Men Ganga Behti Hai, Sangam, Mera Naam Joker, Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Bobby, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Ram Teri Ganga Maili and many more. However, no film was made under the banner after 1999’s Aa Ab Laut Chalen which was Rishi Kapoor’s directorial.

RK Films was also in news after a massive fire broke out in the RK Studios last year. The family after that was facing heavy emotional loss as they took a hard decision to put the studio on sale.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage