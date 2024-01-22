Monday, January 22, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Rohit Shetty depart for Ayodhya | Video

Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Rohit Shetty depart for Ayodhya | Video

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Rohit Shetty were seen at airport terminal departing for Ayodhya to attend the grand ceremony in Ayodhya. Besides them, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were snapped arriving at the airport.

Snigdha Behera Written By: Snigdha Behera @https://twitter.com/s_snigdha075 New Delhi Published on: January 22, 2024 8:59 IST
Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt and Rohit Shetty
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt and Rohit Shetty

Bollywood celebrities are arriving in Ayodhya for the most auspicious ceremony which would be at a grand level. The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha which would take place in Ayodhya would see personalities from all walks of life gracing. Couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with filmmaker Rohit Shetty were spotted departing for Ayodhya. 

In the clip, Alia Bhatt looks gorgeous in a teal-coloured saree which she has paired with a shawl. She completed her look with a neatly tucked hair bun and minimal accessories. While her husband Ranbir Kapoor was seen sporting a white kurta matching dhoti and a beige shawl. Rohit Shetty was also seen in white kurta and pyjamas. The trio posed for the pictures before leaving for Ayodhya. 

The Ram Temple Prantistha ceremony will take place in Ayodhya and every Indian celebrity has been invited to the event. Celebrities including Madhuri Dixit accompanied by her husband Dr Shriram Nene, Ayushmann Khurrana, Katrina Kaif with her husband Vicky Kaushal, Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini among others will be attending the grand ceremony. 

Also Read: Rajinikanth, Anupam Kher meet in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha cermony

Also Read: Vivek Oberoi, Randeep Hooda, Shefali Shah, other celebs reach Ayodhya for Ram Mandir consecration

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Entertainment News

Latest News