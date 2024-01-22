Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Rohit Shetty depart for Ayodhya | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt and Rohit Shetty

Bollywood celebrities are arriving in Ayodhya for the most auspicious ceremony which would be at a grand level. The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha which would take place in Ayodhya would see personalities from all walks of life gracing. Couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with filmmaker Rohit Shetty were spotted departing for Ayodhya.

In the clip, Alia Bhatt looks gorgeous in a teal-coloured saree which she has paired with a shawl. She completed her look with a neatly tucked hair bun and minimal accessories. While her husband Ranbir Kapoor was seen sporting a white kurta matching dhoti and a beige shawl. Rohit Shetty was also seen in white kurta and pyjamas. The trio posed for the pictures before leaving for Ayodhya.

The Ram Temple Prantistha ceremony will take place in Ayodhya and every Indian celebrity has been invited to the event. Celebrities including Madhuri Dixit accompanied by her husband Dr Shriram Nene, Ayushmann Khurrana, Katrina Kaif with her husband Vicky Kaushal, Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini among others will be attending the grand ceremony.

Also Read: Rajinikanth, Anupam Kher meet in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha cermony

Also Read: Vivek Oberoi, Randeep Hooda, Shefali Shah, other celebs reach Ayodhya for Ram Mandir consecration