Ram Gopal Varma signs brothers Ashwat and Rudr Kanth to play Dawood and Shabir Ibrahim

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is gearing up to release his upcoming film, D Company, said to be based on the life of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Budding actor Ashwat Kanth plays the gangster while Ashwat's brother Rudr Kanth will essay Dawood's late elder brother Shabir Ibrahim Kaskar. Earlier, he disclosed that 'D Company' is not just about Dawood Ibrahim but it’s about the various people who lived and died under its shadow.

"The film touches upon his life in detail. Where did he start, how did he form D Company. Apart from the story line, what is interesting is my brother and I are playing reel brothers on screen. That is rare! We translated our real-life chemistry on screen and it wasn't so difficult," says Ashwat.

Adds Rudr: "The film talks about the formation of D Company. Dawood and Shabir's bond and their journey. Not only that, it is rare to see two real-life brothers play reel-life brothers against an underworld backdrop. Because of the casting, the scenes look real."

Ashwat bagged the role by submitting his audition tape, and then suggested his brother Rudr be auditioned. They also sent across a picture of them together.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker shared the first look of his new film D Company, which he says will be the mother of all gangster films. "D COMPANY is going to be the MOTHER of all GANGSTER films because it will tell the story of the FATHER of GANGSTERISM whose name is DAWOOD IBRAHIM," he tweeted.

Following his previous film "Company", which released in 2002, RGV has titled the upcoming movie "D Company", which is based on on the Mumbai based-D Company, headed by Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar. Along with Dawood, the film will also features the tales of other gangsters who survived under the roof of D-Company.

The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

