Friday, July 23, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Raj Kundra Pornography Case LIVE Updates: Mumbai Police says Shilpa Shetty will not be served summons
Live now

Raj Kundra Pornography Case LIVE Updates: Mumbai Police says Shilpa Shetty will not be served summons

Businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by police and sent into custody till July 23 in an alleged porn films racket. As his remand duration ends today, the court is expected to announce its decision on the case.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 23, 2021 11:10 IST
Raj Kundra
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJ KUNDRA

Raj Kundra

Businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by police and sent into custody till July 23 in an alleged porn films racket. He has been named the 'key conspirator' in the case of the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through apps. As his remand duration ends today, the court is expected to announce its decision on the case. 

Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, has been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

 

 

Live updates :Raj Kundra pornography case

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jul 23, 2021 11:10 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Raj Kundra's police custody to end today

    The police custody of Raj Kundra will end today. To know more details about the case and the charges against the businessman watch the video here.

  • Jul 23, 2021 10:55 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Shilpa Shetty will not be served summons

    Raj Kundra has been named the 'key conspirator' in the case of the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through apps. After the arrest, several speculations were doing rounds on the internet saying the Bollywood actress will soon be summoned in the case. However, as per media reports, Shilpa Shetty will not be served a summon in the Raj Kundra case.

    Reportedly, the Mumbai police have said that Shilpa will not be served a summon in the ongoing case. "Shilpa Shetty is one of the directors of Viaan Industries while the police investigation is probing into Kenrin only," a media quoted a police officer as saying. Kenrin is a UK-based company and owner of the HotShots app, where the alleged porn content was distributed.

    Read details here

  • Jul 23, 2021 10:52 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Raj Kundra pornography case

    The Mumbai Police made shocking revelations that arrested businessman Raj Kundra and his brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi are the alleged masterminds of an international porn films racket perpetrated through their content production companies based in India and the United Kingdom. The Mumbai Police also nabbed a techie in connection with the alleged pornographic racket being probed by the Crime Branch-CID. 

    The police arrested Ryan John Tharpe, entrusted with the technical aspects of Kundra-Shetty's companies, from Nerul in Navi Mumbai, for his alleged role and involvement in the same scam. The duo was produced before a Mumbai magistrate and remanded to police custody till July 23.

    With this the total number of arrests in the case has shot up to around 12, till date and several more suspects are still on the police radar.

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X