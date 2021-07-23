Raj Kundra Pornography Case LIVE Updates: Mumbai Police says Shilpa Shetty will not be served summons

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJ KUNDRA Raj Kundra

Businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by police and sent into custody till July 23 in an alleged porn films racket. He has been named the 'key conspirator' in the case of the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through apps. As his remand duration ends today, the court is expected to announce its decision on the case.

Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, has been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.