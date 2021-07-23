Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SACHIIN JOSHI, RAJ KUNDRA Actor Sachiin Joshi after winning gold fraud case against Raj Kundra: 'Karma finally caught up with him'

Businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by police and sent into custody till July 23 in an alleged porn films racket. He has been named the 'key conspirator' in the case of the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through apps. Now, one of the cases that were being fought by actor Sachiin Joshi against Shilpa Shetty's husband and his promoted company Satyug Gold has gone in favour him. Sachiin had filed a case against the company and the court directed that 'Satyug Gold' hand over the possession of the gold as well as pay Joshi a sum of Rs. 3,00,000 as a cost towards legal proceedings.

In January this year, Sachin had filed a case against Satyug Gold for alleged fraudulent representation and non-receipt of gold after six years of making the payment. Talking about his legal battle, Sachiin was quoted as saying "My legal battle was merely a representation of many of the investors of Satyug Gold who have invested in the gold scheme at a discounted rate, only to never receive the gold."

Explaining the situation further in the case, Sachiin added, "I was asked to pay Rs 25 lakh to collect Rs 18,57,870 gold after six years of my hard-earned money lying with a company. Imagine the state of the common man who must have invested believing a celebrity who endorsed a company as its Chairman!” He said that he felt 'defrauded' and later realised that what has happened with him, may happen with others also.

On January 18 this year, the actor had filed a complaint about the alleged fraudulent representation and nonreceipt of gold after six years of making the payment to Satyug Gold. Sachiin claimed that he made the payments at the behest of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty who were then, the office-bearers of the company.

Revealing why he spoke up on the aforementioned case now. Sachiin said "A lot of mudslinging happened on us, where we were expected to pay 25 lakh on an 18,57,870 lakh gold purchase. The case turned when they were asked to hand over the gold and they ended up purchasing it from Anmol Jewellers and attaching the bill. Which by fault means that there was no question of storage charges as there was no gold with Kundra and Satyug Gold in the first place. And, these so-called ‘false and baseless allegations’ by us came true. At Satyug Gold, they were so busy fulfilling orders of each and every client that they forgot mine."

When the case went in his favour, Sachiin said, "We got our 1 kg gold and 3 lakh of fine that they had to pay us for making us go through this legal process where they were at fault since the very beginning and yes about the cheque bounce case, we will win that too as it was stopped not bounced as we didn’t see any transparency in their dealings. I am glad karma finally caught up with Kundra."

