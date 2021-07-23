Raj Kundra pornography case: Shilpa Shetty will not be served summons, confirms Mumbai police

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Shilpa Shetty will not be served summons, confirms Mumbai police

Businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by police and sent into custody till July 23 in an alleged porn films racket. He has been named the 'key conspirator' in the case of the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through apps. After the arrest, several speculations were doing rounds on the internet saying the Bollywood actress will soon be summoned in the case. However, according to ETimes, Shilpa Shetty will not be served a summon in the Raj Kundra case as was being speculated.

Mumbai police have said that Shilpa will not be served a summon in the ongoing case. "Shilpa Shetty is one of the directors of Viaan Industries while the police investigation is probing into Kenrin only," police said. Kenrin is a UK-based company and owner of the HotShots app, where the alleged porn content was distributed.

Earlier, Milind Bharambe, the Joint Commissioner of Police, gave his statement in relation to the same. On Shilpa Shetty's connection, he said "We have not been able to any find any active role (of Shilpa Shetty) yet. We are investigating. We'll appeal to the victims to come forward and contact the Crime Branch Mumbai. We'll take appropriate action."

The police are said to have found adult film scripts and actress' contract copy in Kundra's office. In addition, the police are also reported to have seized the server through which the alleged porn content was uploaded. Before this, the investigating agencies are reported to have found WhatsApp chats, bank transactions, pen drives and hard disks linked to the pornography case in which Kundra has been arrested.

Reportedly, Raj Kundra blackmailed actresses and models on the basis of the said contract copy. As per the contract copy obtained by India TV, it mentions that the model/actress signing it agrees to the terms and conditions of the makers. They give their consent for the production adding that they are not forced by the makers to do 'bold scenes' or go 'topless/nude' for the film and they are permitted to release and use the videos for films, web series and OTT projects.

Raj Kundra pornography case: Lawyer says 'vulgar content but cannot be classified as porn'

Kundra was taken into custody on Monday night by the city police's crime branch after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. The police also arrested another person, identified as Ryan Thorpe, who was working on a senior position with an app firm, from his office along with Kundra after an enquiry into the matter, an official said.

Sherlyn Chopra opens up on association with Raj Kundra pornograpgy case, takes jibe at Poonam Pandey