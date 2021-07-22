Sherlyn Chopra opens up on association with Raj Kundra pornograpgy case, takes jibe at Poonam Pandey

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sherlyn Chopra, Raj Kundra, Poonam Pandey

A day after Raj Kundra was sent into police custody by police in an alleged connection to a porn films racket, actress Sherlyn Chopra has opened up on her association with the case. Sharing a video on Twitter, Sherlyn claimed that she was the first person to give a statement to the investigating team of the Maharashtra Cyber Cell in this case.

Sherlyn in a video posted on Thursday, says in Hindi: "For the past few days several journalists and media persons have been calling me, emailing me and texting me to learn what is my take on this topic. I would like to inform you all that I was the first person to give my statement to the investigating team of the Maharashtra Cyber Cell. I was also the first person to share information with them about Armsprime."

"When Maharashtra Cyber Cell had sent me a summons notice, unlike others who say 'My heart goes out to Shilpa and her kids', I did not go underground and did not go missing. I have not tried to flee from this city or this country. In March 2021, I went to the office of Cyber Cell and gave my neutral statement to them," the actress informed," she added.

Seemingly, Sherlyn was taking a jibe at Poonam Pandey who had released a statement on Tuesday saying, "At this moment my heart goes out to Shilpa Shetty & her kids. I can’t imagine what she must be going through. So, I refuse to use this opportunity to highlight my trauma."

"The only thing I’ll add is that I have filed a police complaint in 2019 against Raj Kundra and subsequently registered a case at the honourable high court of Bombay against him for fraud & theft. This matter is sub judice, hence I would prefer to limit my statements. Also, I have full faith in our police & the judicial process," she added.

Meanwhile, Sherlyn had also shared a note for media persons. She urged: "Friends, there is a lot to say on this topic but since this matter is subjudice, it would be inappropriate for me to comment on the same. I would request all of you especially journalists to please get in touch with the Maharashtra Cyber Cell and place your questions before them. You can also request them to share some excerpts from my statement."

--with IANS inputs