Pornography Case: Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty's husband, sent to police custody till July 27

A Mumbai Court on Friday sent actor Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe to police custody till July 27 in connection with a case related to the production of pornographic films. Mumbai Police on Friday produced actor Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe before Magistrate Court seeking further custody for seven days.

Mumbai Police told the Court that they suspect money earned from pornography was used for online betting."This is why transactions between Raj Kundra's Yes bank account and United Bank of Africa account need to be investigated," Mumbai Police told the Court. Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly creating pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile applications on Monday night

. The Mumbai Police on Tuesday informed that the Property Cell of its Crime Branch had so far arrested a total of 11 people, including Kundra for their alleged involvement in the crime.

"He appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence regarding this," Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale had said.

The case was registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and the use of apps.

-ANI

