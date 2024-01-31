"I’m totally in awe...", Raghav Chadha roots for Parineeti Chopra after her first live performance | See Photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Raghav Chadha roots for Parineeti Chopra | See Photos

Popular Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra took the world by surprise after she recorded a song for her wedding. Chopra dedicated the song to her husband and Aam Aadmi Party member Raghav Chadha. Not only did she win praise for her singing but people urged and encouraged the actor to sing more often. And seems like Parineeti took them seriously as she just made her Live singing debut in Mumbai.

Raghav Chadha's post for Parineeti

Parineeti Chopra performed in a Live concert in Mumbai. Now her husband Raghav Chadha has come up with a social media post, where he rooted for his wife to fly higher. "My rock star, my nightingale, my own personal melody queen - as a trained classical singer with music in your soul—you breathe life into lyrics, Paru! I’m totally in awe (and so excited) as you finally step onto this new path you’ve been longing to tread for so long. Go ahead and rock the world, my girl! I’m always gonna be here; rooting for you and cheering you on. PS: Finally the world will get to see the free concerts I get at home every day. Haha," wrote Raghav in the caption of his Instagram post for Parineeti.

Watch the post here:

Raghav's video called Parineeti before the performance

Yesterday, Parineeti shared an Instagram post where she was engrossed in a video call chat with her husband. Raghav was visible in the video and not only did he wish her luck for her first performance but he also said 'You have my blessings'.

For the unversed, along with acting in many films, Parineeti Chopra has also lent her voice to some Bollywood songs. From the song 'Mana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi' to 'Matlabhi Yaariyan', she has lent her voice to many songs for her movies. Today the actress is carrying forward the magic of her voice. Let us tell you that the actress has joined hands with an entertainment consultant to take her singing career forward.

Also Read: 'Starting whole new chapter...', Parineeti Chopra embarks upon THIS new journey | Watch