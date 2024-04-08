Priyadarshan to show Ram temple's 500 years of history in new docu-series

Follow us on Image Source : X Priyadarshan to show Ram temple's 500 years of history

After a long wait of the countrymen, the Ram temple has been constructed in Ayodhya. The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony was held on January 22, this year. During this time, eminent personalities from every state of the country had come and received the blessings of Lord Ram. Now famous director of South and Hindi films, Priyadarshan is making a documentary on the history of Ram temple.

The history of 500 years will be shown in this docu-series

Talking about this documentary, he said that the people who take care of the temple had invited him to direct the docu-series. "I found the script very interesting. It will show the history of the last 500 years and the struggle for the return of Lord Ram to his birthplace," the director said while adding that the broadcast partner of this project is Doordarshan.

The shooting lasted for 60 days

The director has shot for this documentary for 60 days from November 2023. Among the people he interviewed for this, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also included. Sharing the experience of making it, Priyadarshan said, "It was more difficult than making a film. There were some sensitive things that we did not touch. Also, we had to tell the history. So this was the biggest challenge for me."

Priyadarshan has also shot some dramatic scenes for this documentary series. According to Priyadarshan, it was difficult to find people who looked like Jawaharlal Nehru and Collector KK Nair, the most important people associated with the Ram Temple. He revealed that he did not do any research on the subject on his own, as it was already done when he received the script.

