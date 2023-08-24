Prabhas' Adipurush brutally trolled for 'Rs 600 crore budget' after ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 success

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Adipurush vs ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 success

Amid the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole of the Moon, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush is once again being trolled for its massive budget. The Om Raut directorial was made on a reported budget of Rs 600 crores, while the stated budget for Chandrayaan-3 was reportedly Rs 615 crores. Following the historic moment, netizens criticised the makers of Adipurush for spending so much money on a film that later landed in religious controversy.

Prabhas' Adipurush, which released in theatres on June 16, seems to be one of the biggest duds of 2023. A retelling of the Ramayana opened to heightened emotions in theaters, however, the film ended up as a huge disappointment as reviews weren't favourable. Also, it fell prey to several controversies over its dialogues and VFX. It was slammed by the critics and audiences alike.

Now, on August 23 (Wednesday), India scripted history as Chandrayaan-3 landed on the south pole of the Moon at 6.04 pm. While Chandrayaan-3 became a successful moon mission, high-budgeted 'Adipurush', on the other hand, became a huge failure at the box office.

Manoj Muntashir apologises for hurting sentiments

The film's dialogue writer issued an unconditional apology on social media. He shared a note that read, "I accept people's emotions have been hurt by Adipurush. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apologies. May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation."

Made on a budget of Rs 600 crore, Adipurush is the most-expensive Hindi film ever made. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om Raut, Rajesh Nair, and Prasad Sutar, Adipurush also saw Vatsal Seth as Indrajit, Siddhant Karnick as Vibhishana, Sonal Chauhan as Mandodari, Krishna Kotian as Dashratha, and Trupti Todarmal as Sarama. The film is said to have earned around Rs 400 crore in theatres.

ALSO READ: Prakash Raj calls Chandrayaan-3 landing on Moon 'proud moment' after social media criticism

About Adipurush

Inspired by the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan, the film carries forward the virtue of Lord Ram which entails Dharma, Courage and Sacrifice which rightly reflected in the elegant poster. The film faced an outright rejection from the audience for making a mockery of the ancient Indian epic Ramayana. Many Hindu organisations called for a ban.

Latest Entertainment News