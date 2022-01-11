Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife Renu Desai, son test positive for Covid

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RENU DESAI Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife Renu Desai, son test positive

Actress Renu Desai, Telugu star Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife, along with their son Akira Nandan have tested positive for Covid. The 'Badri' actress took to Instagram to announce the same. In her brief note, Renu conveyed that both of them have been recovering well, as she urged everyone to wear masks and take precautions. Renu also informed that she has been fully vaccinated, while she advised everyone to do the same.

"Hello.. In spite of sitting at home most of the time and sitting at home for new years, Akira and I tested positive with symptoms few days ago," the 'Johnny' actress wrote.

Renu conveyed, "We both are recovering now and I request all of you to please take this 3rd wave seriously. Wear your masks and be careful as much as possible. I had both my vaccines last year and was going to give Akira his now. But, he tested positive before that."

With the pandemic spreading like wildfire, the list of celebrities who have tested positive for the virus in recent times has increased.

Earlier, in the day, Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital after she contracted Covid 19. The legendary singer is currently undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital. Her niece Rachna confirms to IndiaTV that the Bharat Ratna recipient has mild symptoms. Due to her old age health issues, she has been shifted to the ICU.

Giving an update on the singer's health, her niece Rachna told ANI, "She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers.

(With IANS inputs)