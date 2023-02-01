Pathaan controversy: Man held under NSA for hate speech against Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SHAH RUKH KHAN Pathaan controversy

Pathaan controversy: A 27-year-old man was sent to jail under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) for allegedly delivering inflammatory speech and raising objectionable slogans during a counter-protest after the release of Shah Rukh Khan's film "Pathaan" in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, police said.

The accused, identified as Rajik alias Rijju (27), was arrested under NSA and sent to the Central Jail on the orders of district collector Ilaiah Raja T in connection with a protest held on January 25 in the Badwali Chowki area, said Sadar Bazar police station in-charge Sunil Srivastava.

Police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against those involved in the protest wherein provocative speeches were delivered and objectionable slogans raised under sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Shrivastava said.

A protest was held at Kastur Talkies complex in Indore on January 25 when "Pathaan" was released on the appeal of Bajrang Dal.

Right-wing activists protested against Khan's co-star Deepika Padukone dancing in a "saffron" bikini in the "Besharam Rang" song of the film.

On the other hand, the Muslim side alleged that during the protest by Bajrang Dal, an objectionable slogan was raised against Prophet Mohammad, which hurt their religious sentiments.

On January 25, several members of the Muslim community gathered at Badwali Chowki to protest against the alleged sloganeering. Police officials said six persons have been arrested so far in connection with the Badwali protest, while seven people, including local Bajrang Dal convenor Tannu Sharma, were arrested for allegedly raising objectionable slogans at the agitation held at Kastur Talkies complex.

The spy action thriller has broken many box office records and has raised over Rs 600 crore gross worldwide since its release on January 25. Shah Rukh said the overwhelming love coming his way for Pathaan has more than made up for his time away from the movies. It is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012) and "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017), and "War", featuring Hrithik Roshan (2019). Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

