Image Source : MOVIE STILL National Award-winning film Court's actor Veera Sathidar dies of Coronavirus

Writer, singer and actor Veera Sathyadar, who played an important role in the National Award-winning film 'Court', passed away. The actor breathed his last late on Monday night at AIIMS Hospital in Nagpur. He was covid positive and was undergoing treatment at the hospital. Last week, Veera was diagnosed with the deadly virus. However, his condition worsened and eventually, the actor lost his life.

Veera Sathidar's 'Court' won the National Award. Not only this, but the movie was also nominated for an Oscar. Veera had played the role of a rebel activist in this film. He was critically appreciated and had poured his life into this role with his graceful acting.

Veera had made a name for himself in almost every field, including arts, literature, rebel movement and acting.

Born in 1960 in Nagpur, the actor spent his early life as a cowherd. Later, it is said that Veera started to take interest in Folk art and Music. He also performed various forms of art and literature excluding painting and sculpture.

(Inputs from joyeeta)