Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE: Bail appeal by Aryan Khan's lawyers likely to be mentioned in High Court today

Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE: The fans of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan went in shock after his son Aryan Khan were rejected bail by the special court on Wednesday afternoon. Not just him but even Aryan's friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha were not granted bail by a special NDPS court. They were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 and are presently in judicial custody. Soon after the order, their advocates immediately filed an appeal in the High Court, challenging the lower court's order. The appeal is likely to be mentioned by Aryan Khan's lawyers today ie Thursday before a single bench of Justice N W Sambre. Meanwhile, various celebs have been sharing their reactions on social media.

Stay informed of the latest developments in the case and read the LIVE updates here: