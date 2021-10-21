Thursday, October 21, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Pakistan to remain on FATF 'grey list'
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE: Bail appeal by Aryan Khan's lawyers likely to be mentioned in High Court today
Live now

Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE: Bail appeal by Aryan Khan's lawyers likely to be mentioned in High Court today

Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's bail plea application was rejected by special NDPS court on Wednesday. While the superstar's son remained lodged in Arthur Road Jail, his lawyers approached the Bombay High Court seeking bail in connection with the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Stay updated with the case and read the LIVE updates here.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 21, 2021 7:52 IST

Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE: The fans of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan went in shock after his son Aryan Khan were rejected bail by the special court on Wednesday afternoon. Not just him but even Aryan's friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha were not granted bail by a special NDPS court. They were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 and are presently in judicial custody. Soon after the order, their advocates immediately filed an appeal in the High Court, challenging the lower court's order. The appeal is likely to be mentioned by Aryan Khan's lawyers today ie Thursday before a single bench of Justice N W Sambre. Meanwhile, various celebs have been sharing their reactions on social media.

Stay informed of the latest developments in the case and read the LIVE updates here:

 

 

 

Live updates :Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE:

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 21, 2021 7:52 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Celebs disappointed over Aryan Khan's bail denial

    SRK's 'Raees' director Rahul Dholakia took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Outrageous !!! You are saying there is a 'possible' connection to his 'international' racket based on 'WhatsApp' chat recovered from his phone, that you confiscated on a 'bust' where he 'had nothing'? And you have been fishing for days and yet not found anything? #FreeAryanKhan."

    Without taking any names, Hansal Mehta expressed his anguish in a tweet, writing “The travesty continues. The ordeal continues.Heartbreaking.”

    In a tweet, actor Swara Bhasker called the court's decision a "stunning abdication of law..by those charged with upholding the rule of law!"

    Screenwriter Kanika Dhillon wrote on Twitter, "From what’s being reported by media that Watsapp is shoddy evidence to deny bail- Is it not about- 'satyamev- jayate' anymore but harassment basis ‘my name is...'? and ‘fall in line or else…..’ is this the msg to young India? #AryankhanDrugsCase #AryanKhanBail … Sad.Scary." 

  • Oct 21, 2021 7:38 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Oct 21, 2021 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Nawab Malik calls cruise drug case 'fake', says NCB misleading court

    Terming the actions taken by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the cruise drug case 'fake', Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday alleged that the agency is misleading Mumbai's Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court. Reacting to the rejection of the bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha for their alleged involvement in the cruise drugs party case, Malik said, "All the actions of the NCB were bogus. And I am still adamant about that. No drugs were found on the cruise. All this action is fake. The NCB is trying to terrorise them in Mumbai."

    "The NCB is misleading the court. But all this will become clear in the future," he added.

    -ANI

  • Oct 21, 2021 7:35 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    NCB seized drugs worth Rs 16 lakhs, 2 held

    NCB on Wednesday arrested two drug peddlers from the Andheri area in Maharashtra's Mumbai and seized 160 grams of drugs worth Rs 16 lakhs from their possession. According to officials, the drug peddlers have been identified as Abdullah Iqbal Seikh and Altaf Abdulrahmaan Seikh.

    -ANI

  • Oct 21, 2021 7:31 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Why Mumbai Special Court refused bail & what did Aryan's WhatsApp chats revealed?

    Mumbai’s Special NDPS Court denied Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha's bail in the NCB's drug case on Wednesday (October 20). Here are the key points from the order copy which states reasons why their bail plea was rejected.

    READ MORE

  • Oct 21, 2021 7:30 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Bail rejected by special NDPS court

    Their bail application was rejected by Mumbai's Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) at 2.45 pm on Wednesday. 

  • Oct 21, 2021 7:24 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Among them were the names of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchantt and model Munmun Dhamecha.

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News