Shah Rukh Khan consoles emotional Aryan Khan upon meeting him in Arthur Road Jail | Video

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Shah Rukh Khan at Arthur Road Jail

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan reached Arthur Road Jail to meet his son Aryan Khan on Thursday morning. The 23-year-old was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 in a drugs related case and was later sent to judicial custody after his bail was rejected by the court. SRK was spotted on Thursday morning as he made his entry to the jail. A large number of media persons and local residents had gathered outside the prison when the actor arrived. He was photographed by the paparazzi who were stationed outside the jail to follow updates related to the case. Heavy police security was also deployed outside the jail premises.

Aryan became very emotional after seeing Shah Rukh. SRK consoled him saying everything will be fine as the matter is in High Court now. So far, family members of the prisoners were not being allowed to visit the jail in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The prison authorities started allowing the family members of prisoners to visit them from Thursday morning. According to the jail superintendent, when Shah Rukh came inside the jail, his Aadhar card and other documents were checked and then he was sent inside with a token. Aryan and Shah Rukh spoke for 15-20 minutes in the presence of four guards. There was a glass fencing between the two and they spoke via an intercom on both sides. No special treatment was given to the actor. After the meeting time was over, Shah Rukh himself went out.

Watch the videos and pictures of Shah Rukh Khan from Arthur Road Jail here:

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have previously spoken to Aryan once through video conferencing.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has approached the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, seeking bail in connection with the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Earlier on Wednesday, Aryan Khan's bail plea was rejected by a special NDPS court in Mumbai. His advocates then immediately filed an appeal in the HC, challenging the lower court's order.

The appeal is likely to be mentioned by Aryan Khan's lawyers on Thursday before a single bench of Justice N W Sambre.

The bail pleas of Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha were rejected by the special court on Wednesday afternoon.

They were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 and are presently in judicial custody.

--inputs from Jaypee Singh and Dinesh Mourya