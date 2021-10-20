'Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats reveal he was...': Why Mumbai Special Court refused bail

On October 20, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan's bail application was rejected by Mumbai's Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) in connection with his alleged involvement in the cruise drugs party case. Now, Aryan's lawyer will move an application in Bombay High Court against the court order on his bail rejection. Here are the key points from the order copy which explains the reasons why the bail plea was rejected.

"Considering the evidence on record it cannot be said that there are reasonable grounds for believing that applicants accused no. 1 (Aryan Khan), 2 (Arbaaz Merchantt) and 3 (Munmun Dhamecha) are not guilty of such offence and they are not likely to commit such offence while on bail. For all the above reasons I hold that bail applications of applicants no. 1, 2 and 3 are liable to be rejected." It states, "Whatsapp chats prima-facie reveal that accused no.1 (Aryan Khan) is dealing in illicit drug activities of narcotic substances on regular basis. Therefore it can not be said that accused no. 1 is not likely to commit similar offence while on bail." Judge VV Patil said, "Thus considering the prima-facie involvement of the applicants/accused no. 1 to 3 (Aryan Arbaaz and Munmun ) in commission of grave and serious offence, this is not a fit case for granting bail. As discussed above, material placed on record prima-facie shows that Section 29 of NDPS Act is applicable. Therefore rigors of Section 37 of NDPS Act would apply. Therefore it is not possible to record a satisfaction at this stage that applicants have not committed any offence under the NDPS Act."

NCB opposed the bail and said that they need the accused in custody to confront them with other accused. The NCB had stated that it recovered drugs like 13 grams cocaine, 21 gms charas, 5 gms MD, and 22 MDMA pills in the raid on October 2, from the accused most of whom are linked to the glamour and entertainment industry.

On October 3, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha and others were arrested by the NCB in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

(Inputs from Rajesh Kumar)