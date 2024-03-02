Madgaon Express: Kunal Kemmu made Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu Sharma wear saree, Nora Fatehi joins cast

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Nora Fatehi joins cast of Madgaon Express

Producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, who have been entertaining fans with comedy franchises like Fukrey, are coming up with another comedy film. The name of the film is Madgaon Express, which has been discussed for a long time. Ever since Excel Entertainment dropped the first look posters of the much-awaited comedy entertainer Madgaon Express the excitement among the audiences is huge. The film stars the dynamic trio of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary in what promises to be their most entertaining avatars.

Kunal Kemmu made the lead cast wear a saree!

Director Kunal Kemmu has taken the comedy genre to mark his directorial debut. In a bold move, he made lead actors Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu Sharma don sarees for certain scenes in the film. As per the source, "The makers and Kunal Kemmu are sparing no effort to ensure Madgaon Express is a riot of fun and entertainment. The film is set to deliver levels of craziness beyond imagination. Embracing the comedy genre, Kunal decided to double the madness by having Pratik Gandhi and Divyendu Sharma sport sarees in the film. The source adds, "The scenes featuring these two talented actors in sarees are sure to take the audience on a laughter-filled ride."

Nora Fatehi joins the cast of Madgaon Express

The makers have unveiled a video filled with glamour and hilarity to introduce Nora, along with a brand new poster of the film. The video showcases Nora Fatehi in a glamorous look, promising audiences a rollercoaster ride of laughter and entertainment.

From the makers of beloved hits like Fukrey, Rock On, and Don, Madgaon Express follows the journey of three childhood friends who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off-track. Taglined "Bachpan ke sapne…. lag gaye apne," Madgaon Express is backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. Directed and written by Kunal Kemmu, the film will hit theaters on March 22, 2024.

Also Read: Mukesh and Nita Ambani strike a pose with Anant-Radhika, photos from pre-wedding day 2 released