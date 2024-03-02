Mukesh and Nita Ambani strike a pose with Anant-Radhika, photos from pre-wedding day 2 released

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mukesh, Nita Ambani strike a pose with Anant

The big fat Indian weddings are known for their grandeur, extravagance, and traditional rituals. And when it comes to the wedding of two prominent families in India, the celebrations become even more spectacular. One such wedding that has been the talk of the town is the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani, son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his fiancée Radhika Merchant.

The couple's pre-wedding festivities kickstarted on Friday with a bang and have been making headlines ever since. From star-studded guest lists to lavish decorations and stunning outfits, these pre-wedding festivities have all the elements of an extravagant affair. On day 1 the guests enjoyed a cocktail party and global icon Rihanna's all-round performance. And the Ambani's have got a lot stored for their guests.

Image Source : FILE IMAGEMukesh and Nita Ambani

Some official photos of Ambani's from day 2 have been released. In the picture, the groom's parents and business tycoon Mukesh Ambani can be seen posing with his wife Nita Ambani, son Anant, and his would-be daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant.

Image Source : FILE IMAGEMukesh Ambani with daughter in law Radhika Merchant

Two main events for the day

A Walk on the Wildside

A unique experience will be held outdoors at the Ambani's animal sanctuary in Jamnagar with a "jungle fever" ambiance.

Mela Rouge

An exquisite carnival serves as the backdrop for a memorable evening of music and dancing translating to a "desi dance romance". South Asian ensembles have been suggested for the particular festivity.

Image Source : FILE IMAGEMukesh Ambani with son Anant

These stars will be seen performing at Anant Radhika's pre-wedding

Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor have arrived with their entire family. Many other foreign businessmen like Mark Zuckerberg have come to attend this pre-wedding event. Apart from this, many Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Deepika Padukone have come to make this event more grand. Apart from Rihanna, Arijit Singh, Pritam, B Praak, Diljit Dosanjh, Hariharan, and Ajay-Atul will perform at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities. Foreign stars like Robyn, Fenty, Jay Brown, and Adam Blackstone are also included in the list of performers.

