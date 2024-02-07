Maamla Legal Hai: Netflix sets premiere date of Ravi Kishan-starrer courtroom drama

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Maamla Legal Hai to release on Netflix.

Ravi Kishan-starrer courtroom comedy titled Maamla Legal Hai, which is set to release on March 1, is a series that promises a blend of humour, heart, and legal jargon.

Set within the fictional confines of Patparganj District Court, the eight-episode series explores the surreal world of law through the eyes of its eccentric lawyers, representing bizarre cases and odd clients.

The makers of the series on Wednesday released the first poster on social media featuring the ensemble star cast including Ravi Kishan, Yashpal Sharma, Nidhi Bisht, Anant V Joshi, Naila Grewal, Anjum Batra, and Vijay Rajoria.

The poster shows Ravi in an avatar of a lawyer, and there is a board in the background which reads, “District Court Patparganj, Delhi”.

Ravi steps in the shoes of VD Tyagi, the charismatic President of the Patparganj Bar Association, who dreams of becoming the Attorney General of India.

VD Tyagi along with his team infuse each case with humour and unexpected twists, while successfully outwitting their competitors.

Taking to Instagram, Ravi Kishan shared the poster of the upcoming series and wrote, ''Miliye District Court Patparganj ke Jugaadu Lawyer VD Tyagi se, jinke haath kaanoon se bhi lambe hai! Adv VD Tyagi, coming to win our hearts and the cases on 1 March, Only on @netflix_in.''

Check out the poster:

More deets about the series

Produced by Posham Pa Pictures, Sameer Saxena dons the mantle of the show-runner for this series. Directed by Rahul Pandey, the series is written by Saurabh Khanna and Kunal Aneja.

Maamla Legal Hai will premiere on March 1 on Netflix.

