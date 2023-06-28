Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in a red bustier dress; husband Sidharth Malhotra is simping

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIARA ADVANI Kiara Advani is a red crochet bustier dress

Kiara Advani has emerged to be one of the most admired and loved actors in Bollywood. The SatyaPrem Ki Katha actor never shied away to express herself through fashion and her sartorial elegance says it all. She recently made her fans, including her husband Sidharth Malhotra, skip a beat as she shared a series of new photos on Instagram.

Kaira Advani is currently promoting her upcoming film with Kartik Aaryan and has been serving looks at every event. This time she slipped into a red hot see-through crochet dress and left millions of her fans simping. The bustier dress is from Magda Butrym's collection and beautifully accentuated Kiara's curves. As usual, she kept her makeup minimal and completed her look with tousled hair and a red stiletto heel.

Check out Kiara Advani's pictures here:

Fans filled the comment section as soon as Kiara shared her new pictures. What grabs everyone's attention is a reaction to her chic pictures from her husband Sidharth Malhotra. The Shershaah actor dropped multiple emoticons including fire, hearts, and a smiley with heart eyes.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on February 7 this year at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. Their wedding ceremony kept their fans hooked and even little details about their marriage led to a trend on social media. The couple recreated their song Raanjha from Shershaah for their wedding, which also became the talk of the town.

On the work front, Kiara Advani will be soon seen in theatres along with Kartik Aaryan in SatyaPrem Ki Katha. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the film has been bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and will hit the silver screen on June 29. While Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Netflix's Mission Majnu co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. He will next appear in Dharma Productions' Yodha along with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.

