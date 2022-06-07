KGF Chapter 2 Box Office: Yash's film fails to earn Rs 500 cr, stays behind Bahubali The Conclusion

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TWITTER-GAGANBIZLI KGF Chapter 2 Box Office

KGF: Chapter 2 Box Office: After breaking several records at the box office not just in India but worldwide, Yash starrer is set to wrap up its run at the box office after eight magical weeks. Defeating several big stars Bollywood releases KGF 2 successfully invited moviegoers to the theatres. Although at the end it faced a low. The Hindi version of the film is looking at the gross earnings of Rs 428 crores. The Prashanth Neel directorial failed to enter the Rs 500 crore club and grab the title of the highest Hindi grossing film, beating the record of SS Rajamouli's Bahubali: The Conclusion. As per the latest Box Office India reports, "KGF 2 (hindi) is looking at a close of 428 crore nett as it continues to run in week eight in major cities across India. The film will close at 145 crore nett plus in Mumbai, 85 crore nett plus in Delhi / UP and 40 crore nett plus in East Punjab. These circuits are second to Bahubali - The Conclusion and its the same story in other circuits except Bihar and Odisha where it is ahead of Bahubali - The Conclusion."

Stating the overall business, it further stated, "The film is now closing in on the 800 crore nett mark across India on all all formats as it has collected 375 crore nett in South India (not including Hindi version). Then there is a further 2.35 crore nett collected in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada in Hindi circuits which gives the film an all India total of around 791 crore nett across India."

"The film should cross the 800 crore nett mark in the next few days and will stand second to Bahubali - The Conclusion as the highest grossing film on all formats. Bahubali - The Conclusion finished with over 1000 crore nett. RRR released a few weeks before KGF 2 had finished with business of around 750 crore nett," it added.

The collections of KGF 2 (Hindi) till date are as follow.

Week One - 2,63,96,00,000

Week Two - 79,57,00,000

Week Three - 47,53,00,000

Week Four - 21,76,00,000

Week Five - 10,34,00,000

Week Six - 2,95,00,000

Week Seven - 1,02,00,000

Week Eight - 25,00,000 (3 days) apprx

TOTAL - 4,27,48,00,000 apprx

About KGF Chapter 2

Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 1'.Starring Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster.