It's official: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon's film The Crew to release on THIS date

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu have been teasing their fans for a while now by sharing updates on their upcoming film The Crew. Produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, the highly-anticipated film has finally got a release date. The Crew is all set to hit the silver screen on March 22, 2024.

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, The Crew is said to be a story of three ambitious women who deal with some unwarranted situations and end up in a web of lies. The poster and teaser of the film have not been revealed yet. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been giving a sneak peek of the filming to her fans on social media. Recently, the actor was spotted having lunch with Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Ananda Ahuja, Karan, and Saif Ali Khan in London.

