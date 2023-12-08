Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan share pictures from Sharmila Tagore's birthday | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan share pictures from Sharmila Tagore's birthday

Veteran Bollywood actress Sharmila Tagore is celebrating her 79th birthday today. On this special occasion, her daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan and granddaughter Sara Ali Khan share some special pictures on Instagram. The Bollywood actors expressed their love for the veteran actor and shared pictures of a houseful birthday celebration.

Kareena Kapoor wishes her mother-in-law on her birthday

Bebo has also shared many latest pictures on Instagram while wishing her mother-in-law. These pictures are from Sharmila Tagore's birthday celebration held at Kareena's house, where the beautiful bonding of mother-in-law and daughter-in-law can be seen. During this time, Sharmila Tagore was also seen showering her love on her daughter-in-law by kissing her on the cheek. While sharing these pictures, Kareena has written in the caption, 'Mother-in-law.' Apart from Bebo, Soha Ali Khan has also given many birthday wishes to her mother.

Sara Ali Khan shared the video

Sharmila Tagore's darling Sara Ali Khan has also wished her grandmother on her birthday by sharing a post on social media. Sara Ali Khan has also shared a special video, where all Sharmila Tagore is doing Kate and all the family members are seen singing the birthday song for her. Fans are showering a lot of love on this video.

Soha Ali Khan also wished Sharmila Tagore

Soha has wished her mother a happy birthday by sharing many pictures of her Instagram birthday celebration. The entire Pataudi family is seen together in these photos, seeing which you will feel like a happy family.

Hindi cinema's powerful actress Sharmila Tagore made people crazy with her tremendous acting and beauty in the 60s and 70s, is included among the top actresses of that era. During his career, he worked in many great films. The ‘Kashmir Ki Kali’ of B-Town belongs to the prestigious Tagore family. Sharmila, who proved her acting prowess in many brilliant films like Amar Prem, Anupama, and An Evening in Paris, entered the world of acting at the age of just 13. Be it Hindi or Bengali cinema, Sharmila's magic was everywhere. Within a short time, she had established himself in the world of acting based on his acting. Sharmila Tagore was considered the most glamorous actress of her time.

