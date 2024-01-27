Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her 'expression' while Taimur, Jeh enjoy waffle for breakfast | See pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor Khan shares pictures of her kid enjoying waffle

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who joined social media a couple of years ago, is now quite active on it. Apart from film promotions and her latest photoshoots, she keeps her fans updated with her personal life as well. She regularly keeps sharing pictures and videos of her latest outing with kids, Taimur and Jeh, and her husband, Saif Ali Khan. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures under the Stories section wherein her kids are seen enjoying waffles for breakfast while she is showcasing her expression.

In the first picture, Kareena shared a selfie of herself flaunting her expression while enjoying the morning on her balcony. Along with the picture, she wrote, ''My expression while the kids eat waffles for breakfast.''

In the second one, both Jeh and Taimur are seen eating waffles while sitting on sofa chairs. In the pic, both brothers have donned soccer-inspired outfits and over the picture, a 'Waffle Day' emoji can also be seen.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on work front

The 43-year-old actress was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Jaane Jaan was an official Hindi remake of a Japanese novel titled The Devotion of Suspect X. It also marked her OTT debut and the film.

She also featured in Hansal Mehta's thriller The Buckingham Murders.

Up next, she has the Rajesh Krishnan directorial The Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. It is expected to be released in March. Apart from this, she also has Rohit Shetty's much-awaited Singham Again, which will hit the big screens on August 15, 2024. She will also star in Takht, a Karan Johar directorial. The film will also star Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor.

