Kanguva teaser out: Suriya, Bobby Deol's intense action will give you goosebumps

Makers of the upcoming period action drama film Kanguva starring Suriya Sivakumar and Bobby Deol have finally unveiled the teaser. In the clip, the scene begins with violence and bloodshed. Suriya and Bobby Deol's intense action in the clip will give you literal chills.

Fans flooded the comment section and couldn't contain their excitement. One user wrote, "Kanguva..Goosebumps overloaded". Another user wrote, "Without any Single word, Kya bana diya, Mind accept hi nahi kr paa raha ...Suriya and Bobby chemistry are too good. Daro mat...". "Oh my god...ultra and high profile cinematography, actions and bgm", wrote the third user. Another YouTube user wrote, "Wow!!! Amazing screen presence and music".

Directed by Siva, Kanguva also stars Disha Patani. After nearly two years of intense shooting and pre-production, is now in the post-production stage. Suriya, who is playing the lead role in the film, recently has begun dubbing for his portions in the much-awaited film. A few days ago, producer Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green also thanked Bobby Deol for being part of the film and making it special with his presence.

On July 23 last year, the makers of the film dropped a teaser on Saregama Tamil's official YouTube channel. The teaser was released in six languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, English, and Hindi, making it one of the most-awaited pan-India flicks of 2024. The teaser began with Suriya in a wild warrior avatar, much different from his last film Jai Bheem where he played an advocate. The star can be seen with long hair and a rugged look surrounded by dead bodies, a horse, and his army.

