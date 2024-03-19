Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff to reprise his role as Ronnie aka Ranveer Charan Chaturvedi

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff is one of talented actors currently in the Bollywood industry. The actor never fails to amaze his fans and audiences with his action and charming persona through films. His stunts and his dance captivate the audience across all generations. In a recent development, at the Amazon Prime Video mega event, Baaghi 4 was announced.

Streaming giant Amazon Prime Video took to Instagram and announced the fourth instalment of Baaghi. Along with the post, the caption read, "The fourth installment of the ‘Baaghi’ franchise is set to captivate audiences once again. #Baaghi4 available post-theatrical release. #AreYouReady #PrimeVideoPresents...Production house: Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment...Producer(s): Sajid Nadiadwala, Story: Sajid Nadiadwala Cast: Tiger Shroff". Fans thronged the comment section filled with excitement to see Tiger Shroff back in action once again. Fans commented with several heart and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff will next be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is the main antagonist in the film.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is about two men with contrasting personalities and maverick methods who need to overcome their differences and labour together to transport the offenders to impartiality and save India from the 'apocalypse'.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who is known for Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan. The film is slated to hit the big screens in April on the occasion of Eid. It will be clashing with Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu- Varun Dhawan's Citadel first look | See pic

Also Read: Elvish Yadav snake venom case: Who is Fazilpuria? Know all about 'Kar Gayi Chull' singer