Tuesday, March 19, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Samantha Ruth Prabhu- Varun Dhawan's Citadel first look out | See pic

Samantha Ruth Prabhu- Varun Dhawan's Citadel first look out | See pic

The makers released the first look of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan's upcoming series Citadel. Scroll down to know more details.

Snigdha Behera Written By: Snigdha Behera @https://twitter.com/s_snigdha075 New Delhi Updated on: March 19, 2024 18:38 IST
Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Image Source : IMDB Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

South superstar Samantha Ruth will be sharing screen space with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan for the first time in Citadel, which will also mark his OTT debut. The makers and superhit series like Farzi and The Family Man, Raj and DK are creating the Indian adaption of Citadel. The makers have finally unveiled the first look of the duo. 

The series has been named Citadel: Honey Bunny. Along with the poster, the caption read, "Prime Video has confirmed the Indian series within the Citadel universe will be called Citadel: Honey Bunny. Citadel: Honey Bunny has a riveting narrative that fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s. Honey Bunny is the Indian series within the Citadel universe.

Fans flooded the comment section to express their excitement. One user said, "The hype is real omg you guys going to blast the series...#CitadelIndia". Another user said, "It's going to be a massive one in 2024...@samantharuthprabhuoffl you are going to conquer the world with your fireless character as Honey". "Samantha as Honey looks fireeee", wrote the third user. Samantha is playing an important role in the Hindi adaptation of the American series Citadel. The makers called both the lead actors to show a scene from their upcoming series. This also means that Citadel India is in the post-production stage.

Star cast of Citadel

Varun Dhawan is going to be seen with Samantha Prabhu in this much-talked-about series. Apart from these two, Sikandar Kher will also be seen playing an important role in Citadel.  Apart from India, this series, which is being made at an expensive cost, has also been shot in Siberia. Samantha is going to be seen in a completely different avatar in this series. Priyanka Chopra played an important role in the original version of Citadel along with Marvel star Richard Madden. 

Also Read: Elvish Yadav snake venom case: Who is Fazilpuria? Know all about 'Kar Gayi Chull' singer

Also Read: JNU teaser out: Vinay Sharma's directorial showcases dilemma of student politics inside university

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Entertainment News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement