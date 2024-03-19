Samantha Ruth Prabhu- Varun Dhawan's Citadel first look out | See pic

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

South superstar Samantha Ruth will be sharing screen space with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan for the first time in Citadel, which will also mark his OTT debut. The makers and superhit series like Farzi and The Family Man, Raj and DK are creating the Indian adaption of Citadel. The makers have finally unveiled the first look of the duo.

The series has been named Citadel: Honey Bunny. Along with the poster, the caption read, "Prime Video has confirmed the Indian series within the Citadel universe will be called Citadel: Honey Bunny. Citadel: Honey Bunny has a riveting narrative that fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s. Honey Bunny is the Indian series within the Citadel universe.

Fans flooded the comment section to express their excitement. One user said, "The hype is real omg you guys going to blast the series...#CitadelIndia". Another user said, "It's going to be a massive one in 2024...@samantharuthprabhuoffl you are going to conquer the world with your fireless character as Honey". "Samantha as Honey looks fireeee", wrote the third user. Samantha is playing an important role in the Hindi adaptation of the American series Citadel. The makers called both the lead actors to show a scene from their upcoming series. This also means that Citadel India is in the post-production stage.

Star cast of Citadel

Varun Dhawan is going to be seen with Samantha Prabhu in this much-talked-about series. Apart from these two, Sikandar Kher will also be seen playing an important role in Citadel. Apart from India, this series, which is being made at an expensive cost, has also been shot in Siberia. Samantha is going to be seen in a completely different avatar in this series. Priyanka Chopra played an important role in the original version of Citadel along with Marvel star Richard Madden.

