Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad to Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey: 7 Biggest FLOPS in 2022 yet

Since the start of the year, the COVID-19 situation has been better. The theatres have made a glorious comeback and the box office business is looking promising going into the second half. The first half of 2022 is wrapping up and the releases till now have seen both overwhelming and underwhelming responses in the theaters. Some of the movies like KGF: Chapter 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, The Kashmir Files and RRR have been accepted wholeheartedly by the audience and others have been rejected.

Here's a list of Bollywood releases of 2022 that have suffered ill fate at the box office.

Bachchhan Paandey

Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey was released on the occasion of Holi, but after the first weekend, it was completely rejected by the audience. A major reason for its huge failure at the box office was The Kashmir Files which routed its opponents badly. Its total collection was Rs 49 crore, as per Box Office India.

Attack: Part 1

John Abraham brought forth a new style of action filmmaking in his home production Attack: Part 1. However, it failed to reel in viewers and managed to earn Rs 14.13 crore at the box office. John also acknowledged the failure of the movie at the box office in an Instagram post. On the bright side, Attack has been well on the OTT platform.

Jersey

Shahid Kapoor-fronted Jersey was delayed various times during the COVID-19 pandemic. When it finally arrived in cinema halls, there were no takers for this sports drama which won two National Awards in 2019 for its original Telugu version. Asked if he was disappointed with the performance of Jersey, Shahid said, "Not at all" during the sidelines of IIFA Awards.

Heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff said at IIFA Awards that the poor performance of Heropanti 2 left him heartbroken. It was billed as a big screen action spectacle but its box office score was far from spectacular. It was replaced by other movies and its theatrical run was also cut down.

Dhaakad

Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad has been the biggest disappointment at the box office so far. It was taken down in cinema halls and did not perform as expected despite being a new concept. It earned Rs 2.24 crore during its lifetime. The actress is now focussing on her upcoming films.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Ranveer Singh failed to create any magic with his social comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar. This makes it his second film in a row after 83 that has proved to be disastrous at the box office with Rs 16 crore collections.

Anek

Despite the hit pair of Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann Khurrana reuniting, Anek has failed to create any impact at the box office. Its earnings have been poor, to say the least.