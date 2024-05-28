Siddharth Anand unveils title of his upcoming project with Saif Ali Khan | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Siddharth Anand unveils title of Saif Ali Khan's film

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand shared a picture with Saif Ali Khan with a caption that read, "Back on set with my first hero! How can nothing change!" The picture put media speculations to rest and confirmed that the filmmaker and actor are set to collaborate after 17 years, which has left the fans excited for the upcoming film. Now, Siddharth has shared a picture of Robbie Grewal and Saif with a caption that seems to be the title of the trio's project together. As per Anand’s latest Instagram post, the highly anticipated movie will be titled “Jewel Thief- The Red Sun Chapter.”

Watch the post here:

About the film

Siddharth is producing the project under 'Marflix Pictures' along with Producer Mamta Anand, while Robbie Grewal is directing it. This combination of producers, directors and actors has set high expectations for the project, which is being touted as a heist drama. The project will also feature Jaideep Ahlawat in a pivotal role. As per reports, the project will focus on the battle between Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat and will be a direct-to-digital release.

Siddharth Anand, Mamta Anand, Saif Ali Khan and Robbie Grewal, along with the rest of the cast and crew, are currently shooting for the project in Budapest. While the project marks Robbie and Saif's first collaboration, Khan and Siddharth have previously teamed up for ‘Salaam Namaste’ and ‘Ta Ra Rum Pum.’ Now, fans are excited to witness what the trio is going to bring on the screens.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Adipurush. The film also starred Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The film was released in 2023. The film reportedly made on a huge budget of Rs 600 crore tanked at the box office despite witnessing one of the biggest opening weekends at the box office.

Siddharth Anand's recent film Fighter garnered great numbers at the box office. The film features Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Rishabh Sawhney, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Karan Singh Grover among others. Before this, the filmmaker collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham for Pathaan.

