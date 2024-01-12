'Indian Tarantino': Yo Yo Honey Singh reviews Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's Animal

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Yo Yo Honey Singh reviews film Animal

Animal has turned out to be one of the highest-grossing films of Bollywood in 2023. Even though the film was criticised, but at the same was lauded for the acting skills of the whole cast. The latest celebrity to join the bandwagon is Honey Singh. The rapper lauded the whole team for their brilliant performance in the film. Honey Singh took to social media to share a still from the film in which Bobby Deol could be seen.

Along with the picture, he wrote in the caption, "Now got the chance to watch this amazing movie ANIMAL...I must say @sandeepreddy.vanga is Indian TARANTINO! Big up to the revolution in Indian cinema..!! Wat a screenplay n performances big up RANBIR KAPOOR #animalmovie". Fans too agreed to this and took to the comment section to share their opinions as well. One user wrote, "I watched it three times in cinema". Another wrote, "So so happy that you came forward and praised this masterpiece pa ji...Some people don't understand the art of cinema portrays stories about both good and bad because people in real life are both good and bad. Kudos to you @yoyohoneysingh pa ji for standing beside talent". "One of the best comebacks in Bollywood cinemas", wrote the third user.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film features Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, Shakti Kapoor and Siddhant Karnick among others. The film tells the story of a son who transforms to protect his father at all costs from a murder attempt.

Meanwhile, Yo Yo Honey Singh recently released his new song titled Kalaastar which featured actress Sonakshi Sinha in the music video. The song was composed and written by Rony Anjali and Gill Machhrai. Honey Singh also released another song this year titled Habibti and garnered several views to the music video.

