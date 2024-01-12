Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Ismail Darbar's son Awez to quit show after suffering knee injury during rehearsals

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Awez Darbar

Content creator Awez Darbar will be quitting the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 after he suffered from a knee injury during rehearsals. This comes right just after his first performance. According to a report in IANS, when Awez Darbar was practising for his next performance, he suffered a knee injury, which in turn resulted in an MCL Tear Grade 3 on his right leg. Due to this, he has been asked to rest for at least two months.

Awez Darbar impressed the audience and judges with his dance moves in his first performance. He entered the show as a wildcard contestant and performed on the song Aala Re Aala from the film Simmba, which brought him a score of 27.

Awez Darbar at a young age has always been passionate about dancing. He often posts dance videos and shares them on social media. Be it dancing or fashion, he always updates his fans daily. For the unversed, Awez Darbar is the son of popular Indian music composer and musician Ismail Darbar and Farzana Javed Shaikh. He has siblings sister Anam Darbar and Zaid Darbar. His sister Anam Darbar is also a popular social media star and often posts videos on social media. He is the brother-in-law of Gauhar Khan.

